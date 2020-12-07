Thad’s Three Things: Bills at 49ers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Three things on my mind as we wait all week for Monday night…

Dual Roadie

The Niners move to Arizona for the foreseeable future should not make THAT big a difference in their game against the Bills. I also don’t think it’s irrelevant.

From the Bills point of view, they are at least recently familiar with the venue. A football field is, generally, a football field, but what nuances there are to the stadium in Arizona will be familiar. A bit fortunate with an NFC venue Buffalo only visits once every eight years.

San Francisco is comfortable going extended periods on the road. Under Kyle Shanahan, they will usually stay on the road in between back to back road games a couple time zones away. This is a franchise that knows how to hold a week of practice somewhere else.

In those situations, the end date for the road trip is clear. That’s not so this time. Santa Clara county banned contact sports for at least three weeks. The Niners may not play at their stadium or practice at their home facility again until September. It creates an entirely new set of concerns.

The team has a hotel at their disposal, but some players are trying to find a larger temporary home such as an AirBNB. Shanahan has also been very upfront about being aware of mental issues and stress than can develop from being Covid safe and away from home for an extended period.

It’s 100% the right way to go about handling the team. Shanahan’s attitude is very much appreciated and commendable. All that said, there are clearly issues the Niners are dealing with beyond getting ready for the Bills. If there’s any week where the extra headaches from the move cause on the field pain, you’d have to think it’s this one.

Mila-No Limit?

I’m writing this before Monday at 4pm when the Bills must decide if they will activate linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson off of injured reserve. You may read this after 4pm and already know which way the Bills decided. Since it’s been trending toward an activation all week, let’s assume that Milano will be in uniform Monday night. So, what do the Bills do with him?

AJ Klein has been playing so well, that Sean McDermott will likely bring Milano along slowly. It would not necessarily be to make sure Milano is healthy (though it’s very possible), but to keep a hot hand in Klein on the field.

I also think there’s room for both players and Tremaine Edmunds to play at the same time. The Bills did run some three linebacker sets last year with Lorenzo Alexander, Milano and Edmunds. Considering the coverage ability of Edmunds and Milano, the Bills can go that route against any two-plus tight end sets for starters.

Alexander also was a fixture on the Bills top pass rushing line the last two seasons. He would usually line up at defensive tackle, but not always with his hand in the dirt. Klein could fulfill the same role.

I’m not sure I’d use Klein in a standard defensive tackle spot all the time for fear that teams might run draws right at him. However, the thought of Jerry Hughes, Ed Oliver and Mario Addison in their usual pass rush positions with Klein, Milano and Edmunds dancing around behind the line and able to rush from anywhere should give Leslie Frazier an Evil Grinch smile.

For all those reasons, don’t expect Milano to right back at 100% of the snaps in his first game after the pectoral injury. Or even half that.

Gifts of Cole

The 49ers have a problem at nickel corner. The starter, K’Waun Williams, will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. His replacement was Jamar Taylor, but he tore an ACL last week against the Rams and is done for the year. The most likely player for the position against Buffalo is Emmanuel Moseley, but he’s been nursing a hamstring injury and is questionable for Monday night.

Paging Cole Beasley.

If Moseley can’t go, top safety Jimmy Ward is a possibility to face Beasley, but that takes a good player from his normal position. Regardless, Beasley should be a priority for Josh Allen and the Bills offense. He should be good for double digit targets, at a minimum.

The Pick

The Niners have a pretty solid defense all the way around. They can run the ball with a variety of pieces, including their home run hitter in Raheem Mostert. Nick Mullens is an above average backup quarterback, but he’s still a backup.

That makes the strategy pretty simple for Buffalo: make Mullens beat you. That can either be done by defensively shutting down the run or simply getting out in front and making San Francisco chase.

Buffalo needs to be careful of wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Both are capable making big plays as a runner or a receiver and have only played together four games. San Fran should not be able to string long drives together behind Mullens. Buffalo needs to be careful Samuel and Aiyuk aren’t grabbing chunk plays to shorten those drives.

I think Bills fans know that Pittsburgh and Miami are the toughest two remaining opponents. To me, this San Francisco trip is third. The Niners just went to the Super Bowl. They know how to win. It’s a credit to their excellent coaching staff they are still in playoff contention at 5-6 despite a slew of injuries. They have many players back for the Buffalo game, but won’t have their starting QB (Jimmy Garappolo) or their best offensive player (tight end George Kittle).

Buffalo should still be able to put up 24-27 points without much trouble. I just can’t see them allowing Mullens to score more. This feels like a very tricky game and the betting line going from Buffalo -3 to San Francisco -1 during the week is enough to raise an armada of red flags. Vegas doesn’t build all those giant hotels by being wrong. I’ll still bet the Bills (and I actually did). Give me Buffalo 27-26.