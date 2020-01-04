Thad’s Three Playoff Things: Bills at Texans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Three topics cluttering my mind as the Bills open their postseason run Saturday in Texas…

Fuller (In The) House

The biggest injury heading into this Wild Card round game is undoubtedly Will Fuller’s groin. He was hurt two weeks ago against Tampa Bay. The injury was projected as a three week thing. Unfortunately, the Texans didn’t have three weeks to wait.

Bill O’Brien officially labeled Fuller a game time decision. The rumors late this week are that Fuller is a “longshot” to play. My chats with Texans reporters on Thursday seemed to indicate that Fuller is fighting to come back early. Even if he is uniform against the Bills, he will be significantly compromised.

The Texans are 8-3 when Fuller plays and 2-3 when he doesn’t. One of those “when he plays” losses was a Colts game where Fuller was gone after three snaps. Houston is much better when Fuller is around to make teams pay for doubling DeAndre Hopkins. It just doesn’t seem like he’ll be anywhere close to normal against the Bills.

Injured, But Not Damaged

The Bills for once have a real, live injury report this week. Four players are questionable heading into Saturday. The good news is that it’s nearly an ideal group of four.

Shaq Lawson told me earlier this week he’s playing. He has the least concern of the four in that the only thing he’s missed of note was the meaningless season finale. He practiced all week and should be fine.

Andre Roberts may not help much even if he’s good to go. The Texans have the best coverage units in the NFL (#1 vs. kick returns, #2 vs. punt returns) and likely shut down whoever Buffalo puts back to catch a kick.

Levi Wallace was the only one to fully miss a practice this week, but he’s also likely mostly playing directly across from the Fuller spot. That makes it injury vs. injury and may mitigate any issue for the Bills.

Ty Nsekhe is the only legit concern because the Texans are getting J.J. Watt back. Even if Watt isn’t 100% in game shape, that’s not a guy the Bills want iso’d up on Cody Ford. Nsekhe seemed healthy in practice and I’m optimistic he starts.

It’s hardly a disaster, but it’s still the worst shape Buffalo has been in all season.

Adding Watt-age

Speaking of Watt, there’s any number of thoughts on what his contribution will be after being out since late October. His pectoral injury was so serious that Watt, himself, announced at the time he was out for the season. It’s been acknowledged that Watt could do further damage by playing this weekend.

That said, the juice he brings alone will make an impact. It was evident in the Texans locker room Thursday. The pregame introduction, which is abso-bleeping-lutely happening just before kickoff Saturday, will whip the Houston crowd into a tizzy that might be worth three points.

Reading between the lines from the Texans, it seems like Watt will get plenty of snaps, but not a full load. Considering Houston has the worst third down defense in the NFL, I’d expect a boatload of those snaps when the big orange “3” is showing on the down marker. Wherever Watt is physically, he will make a difference.

The Pick

Last season, the Bills spent so much time in the Texans backfield, they were granted permanent citizenship there. Seven sacks of Deshaun Watson plus two more interceptions equaled Watson’s worst statistical day of the season.

Houston has re-made their offensive line, but it hasn’t helped a ton. The Texans still allowed three sacks a game this year and totaled the 8th most allowed in the league. Jordan Phillips went to sleep Friday with a big smile on his face.

I think getting and keeping pressure on Watson is the key to the game. Even without Fuller (maybe), the Texans still have an impressive array of receivers. Hopkins is one of the few that can have a day against newly crowned All-Pro Tre White (5 catches, 63 yards and a TD last year). Kenny Still and Keke Coutee are accomplished pros. Duke Johnson is a top receiving running back. The tight ends will even contribute. Watson, unmolested, is plenty capable of winning the game.

Otherwise, I fully expect the Bills to treat this good, but not great offense like it treated the conga line of not great or even close to good offenses it played this season. I expect the Bills to strangle them.

That makes this game the usual Buffalo rockfight. Josh Allen will only need to score his customary 17-20 points and the Bills win ugly. The Houston defense is nothing great, but neither is the Bills offense. If it takes a score in the high 20’s to win, we’ll be talking draft by Saturday night. Unless Fuller somehow ends up in good shape, I wouldn’t be concerned. Give me the Bills to stay alive 21-13.