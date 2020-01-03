Texans not surprised by Josh Allen’s 4th quarter success

HOUSTON (WROC) — So far this year, Josh Allen has played his best football in the 4th quarter.

His 4th quarter quarterback rating is 4th-best in the league. His four 4th quarter comebacks are tied for the league high.

Yes, there is a number theme going here.

The Texans and head coach Bill O’Brien here are not surprised. In fact O’Brien thinks that’s exactly the way it should be.

“I think Josh is a winner,” O’Brien said. “He’s really worked hard to improve his game like Deshaun (Watson) has. They’re at different stages of their careers, but Josh has worked very hard. You can see it on film.”

The Texans players say they see a quarterback who is growing up and becoming a leader.

“I think it’s just him just probably him becoming a better quarterback,” nose tackle D.J. Reader said. “You know that’s when it counts. Everyone wants to be there when it counts in the fourth quarter and so that’s when you’ve got to be good.”

Corner Jonathan Joseph was the man who decided the last Bills-Texans meeting with a late pick six. He says Allen has taken a big step since last season.

“I just see a guy that’s out there competing and making plays. Whether it’s a quarterback run call or him getting in the right play, making an RPO throw or whatever it may be,” Joseph said. “Any quarterback that can start in this National Football League and lead his team to a postseason berth is saying something.”

“When you’re a high level quarterback like Josh is, that’s when you do play your best, when the game’s are on the line,” O’Brien said. “In the fourth quarter when the best plays are called and the best execution is called for, you see the guys step up and that’s what Josh has done this year.”

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus says the Texans will be ready when Allen throws it into overdrive in the 4th quarter. When Josh elevates his game Mercilus said “we’re planning to elevate our game as well.”

We will see Saturday night.