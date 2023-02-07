ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Professional tennis player Jessica Pegula revealed that her mother suffered cardiac arrest back in June 2022 and shared her experience dealing with her health issues.

In an article published in The Players’ Tribune, Pegula said that she decided to share the story following Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest. Pegula’s parents, Kim and Terry Pegula, own both the Bills and the Sabres.

She begins her story by explaining that she flew back home to Florida after the French Open. After some time, Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

To this day, Pegula says her mother is still recovering, but has been improving since. She added it’s unknown where her mother will end up health-wise.

In January, Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals — something Pegula says came full circle for her and made her sick to her stomach. When she played in the 2023 Australian Open, she wore a Number 3 patch to honor Hamlin.

Pegula concluded her story by sharing her thanks to the Buffalo community for the support she and her family received during this time.

Kim Pegula co-owned both the Bills and the Sabres with her husband Terry Pegula. She was the first female team president in the history of the NFL and NHL.