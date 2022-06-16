ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — This has been a brand new offseason for newly minted superstar quarterback Josh Allen. He’s played nationally televised golf matches and rubbed elbows with the likes of LeBron James at Formula 1 races. Despite the increased attention, Allen’s teammates still believe he’s the same ol’ Josh.

“I don’t think he’s changed a bit,” said tight end Dawson Knox. “Just that notoriety with how well he’s playing is just going to keep coming. I haven’t seen that change him at all.”

On June 1st, Allen golfed in the sixth annual The Match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas along with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

“The only reason that I’ve been able to do some of these things this offseason is cause I play quarterback I play football for the Buffalo Bills,” said Allen. “I want to improve I want to be the best quarterback that I can be. Best teammate that I can be for the Buffalo Bills.”

Knox mentioned that no one truly knows Allen’s personality.

“I mean he lets it come out every now and then,” said Knox. “But you know 23 hours of the day he’s got to be on. He’s got to have that persona of being a professional superstar. If people got to know him behind the scenes they’d find out that he’s truly hilarious.”

Dawson Knox on the real Josh Allen:



"Every day is a new deez nuts joke."#Bills



Hilarious — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) June 15, 2022

The Bills are officially done with their offseason program after their Thursday practice of mandatory mini-camp was cancelled. Allen said that he felt like the offseason training activities had flown by.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been here that long,” said Allen. “We’ve had a few trips here and there. I’ve done a couple different things which has been fun but I’m extremely ready to just being football.”

The next time that the Bills will touch the field as a team will be at St. John Fisher for training camp on July 24th.