ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Olympia High School announced that they are dedicating Friday as Damar Hamlin Day.

For “Damar Hamlin Day,” according to the school, students and staff are encouraged to wear Buffalo Bills clothing and colors and they will be signing cards and messages to Buffalo.

In addition, students will also be making collages to send to Buffalo in support of Hamlin, who is still hospitalized after suffering from cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin has made substantial improvement, is awake, and is able to move his hands and feet. However, he still has a long ways to go before he is fully recovered.