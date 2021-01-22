Buffalo Kickoff Live previews Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC/WIVB) — It’s the countdown to kickoff as the Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship is just a few days away.

To get you prepared and excited for the action, Thad Brown and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is broadcasting from the City of Fountains (that’s Kansas City, by the way). They’re talking injury updates, what the players are saying, and more.

Of course, the big story of the day is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being cleared from concussion protocol. Buffalo Kickoff Live will have the latest on that, plus more.