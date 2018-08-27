Still no resolution at QB for Bills

A day after the debacle against the Bengals, Sean McDermott still would shed no light on his thoughts with the quarterback position.

McDermott said the team was still reviewing the 26-13 loss to Cincinnati. He did not even say there was a plan yet for what quarterbacks would play the preseason finale against the Bears.

AJ McCarron is available to practice and should participate as normal.

When it comes to the offensive line struggles, McDermott said there were “lots of hands in the cookie jar”. His list of issues started with the need for the ball to come out sooner from the quarterback’s hands, but did not come close to ending there.

With only three games between the final two preseason games, McDermott is well aware of the need to keep players healthy and fresh. McDermott said Monday’s practice will happen at a “teaching” speed and the entire week will be very light.