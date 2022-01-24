‘Still don’t seem real’: Bills reflect on heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday’s game against the Chiefs was one for the ages. It was a back and forth thriller featuring two superstar quarterbacks at the peak of their powers.

It was a heavyweight fight between two of the NFL’s best teams. It was a game that will be talked about for decades to come in terms of its exciting finish. Unfortunately for the Bills they will be on the wrong side of that story.

“We didn’t do enough to win a football game,” said Josh Allen. “Obviously we’re pretty hurt in this building today. We wish we were getting ready for another game. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Buffalo seemingly threw the knockout punch and had the game wrapped after Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard touchdown taking a 36-33 lead leaving 13 seconds on the clock. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got up off the canvas and swung back to send the game into overtime.

“Honestly, I’m still just trying to process it,” said Devin Singletary. “Still don’t seem real. Reality is we’re going to have to process it. Looking back you gave it your all but of course there could have been something done for us to win.”

“Last night f**king sucked,” said Harrison Phillips. “24 hours so it’s still in that first wave of pain I guess.”

For the second year in a row, the Bills had their season come to an end by the hands of Kansas City. It’s another offseason where Buffalo has to go back to the drawing board and find out how they can overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“But you got to have a growth mindset about the whole and hope that we can put ourselves in the same position again or even better playing at home in the seasons to come,” said Phillips. “I think everyone will eventually will look at themselves and see what they could have done better.”

Losses of that magnitude can either bring a team together or tear them apart. But tight end Dawson Knox wanted to remind everyone that winning is a process and that it doesn’t happen overnight.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” said Knox. “We really just want to continue to trust that process. You know right now over the next couple weeks we’re going to go find a beach somewhere and get football off our mind. rest recover. Mentally reset and go back and look at the game and learn from it.”