State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he wants the Buffalo Bills to stay where they are

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A replacement for Highmark Stadium is on the minds of top state lawmakers in Albany.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie toured the current Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park a few years ago.

On Tuesday, Heastie would not say whether he supports public money for a new stadium.

“I would like the Bills to stay, stay where they are, so I, I guess I’m one who wants to make sure that the Bills stay, but what that means, I don’t know yet,” Heastie said.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying part of the estimated $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium.

