Star Lotulelei shines after a season off

After Star Lotulelei opted out last season due to COVID-19, the Bills benched him during Friday’s season opener.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says it is a good thing, and that Lotulelei has showed great progress in practice.

“We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back, and boy he’s been a bright light for us,” said Frazier.

The veteran defensive tackle does not feel as though he needs to take a lot of reps during practice, but is ready to get back to game play.

“You can run, you can lift, and you can train yourself, but you can’t train yourself for football unless you’re playing football,” said Lotulelei.

Lotulelei was part of the Panthers Super Bowl team in 2015 and sees the same potential in the Bills.

“The time is now. In the NFL, there’s never a next year,” said Lotulelei. “You can never think like that. The time is right now.”