Running back has been a position the Bills and their fans have chased the last couple years. Whether it was BillsMafia swooning for Travis Etienne or the team landing and then losing J.D. McKissic, the position has generated plenty of discussion and debate.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones evaluate the options for Buffalo in this year’s draft and if they warrant a first round pick. Plus, a chat about the top interior offensive linemen available.

Highlights include:

2:15 Iowa State’s Breece Hall is the number one back

9:50 Why Kenneth Walker is a good idea for the Bills, even if he can’t make them better

20:50 The case for the Bills to take Tyler Linderbaum in round one

32:15 An inside take on Zion Johnson from a guy who faced him at Boston College