ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the modern age NFL you can never have too much talent on the perimeter for your offense. The Bills already have a good wide receiver room with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Jamison Crowder in the fold. But that position could use an influx of speed to turn it from good to great.

Thad Brown and former Syracuse defensive back Carl Jones discuss some of the options for the Bills on draft day.

Among the highlights:

0:15- Thoughts on the Stefon Diggs contract extension

9:05- Who is our WR1 in the 2022 NFL draft?

14:35- How does Drake London’s skillset transition to the NFL?

20:00- Who fits the Bills offense best: Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson?

23:20- Which small school receiver do you prefer: Christian Watson or Skyy Moore?

31:05- Which traits from a receiver put the most fear in a defensive back?

38:15- Should the Bills trade up for a receiver in this year’s draft?