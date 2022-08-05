PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Tim Settle can’t help himself.

“Josh!”

He hears the crowd of fans at St. John Fisher University screaming at Josh Allen for an autograph. Settle has to join in.

“Josh!”

No one is more entertained than Settle.

“Josh!”

Settle is a guy bursting with positive energy. He always has been.

Even at his first press conference in Buffalo. One he punctuated with a loud “Woo!”

“At that moment, it was the rush that went through my body,” Settle said. “I was like ‘Ahhh!’ let it out!”

It’s no act just for cameras.

“I’m all about being yourself.”

Even if Settle often actually does act for a camera.

“I always want to be able to stand out. You going to remember me. I don’t care if I play against you. I don’t care if I meet you the first time,” Settle says. “Every time I go into a store and there’s a camera in front of it, I always got my little pose. I do something. That’s just what I do. People are looking at me like I’m crazy. I don’t care.”

Settle is a big believer in the power of all his positive energy.

He was always the big kid growing up, especially in his youth football age groups. At 12 years old, Settle was 200 pounds and got the nickname “Big Timmy the Bus”. He was a running back and would constantly yap pregame about all of the touchdowns he was going to score

Settle finds that still works in the NFL.

“Players already thinking I need a pick, I need a pick. When someone (else) tells you I see a pick coming, I see two picks. It’s kind of like a vibe. Like alright, we connected,” Settle says. “I see you about to make plays. I’m about to make plays. I’m going to be the reason you get a pick.”

The energy turns Settle up right along with his teammates, but not enough to get out of control or lose perspective.

“We play a kid’s game. Just be a kid. I can be a big kid out here and nobody can judge me,” Settle says. “The moment you start to let your age show, the more you’re going to feel older.”

Settle spent his first four seasons in Washington. He had plenty of good moments, but never could get much playing time behind a deep group that includes three former first round picks at defensive tackle alone. It did teach Settle a valuable lesson.

“NFL is all about chance and opportunity,” Settle said. “No matter how many plays you get, you gotta take advantage of the plays and opportunities you get. I don’t care if I (only) have four plays. I’m gonna make two of them. I’m gonna make three of them.”

Settle craves opportunities against the big-name guys. Put him head to head with a lineman getting $80 million and “I’m gonna show you what $3 million feel like.”

The biggest head-to-head for Settle this season might actually come against a receiver.

Settle has been doing a penguin dance to celebrate sacks since his college days at Virginia Tech. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle pulled out something similar in his rookie season as a play on his last name.

It doesn’t sit too well with Settle, who wants to make it clear his version came first and is a whole lot better.

“I don’t really like his penguin dance. I think it’s a little stiff. Don’t got no bounce with it,” Settle says. “I feel like he kinda jocking my swag a little bit. I’m gonna let him have his own thoughts towards it. He needs to switch his joint up a little bit. Put a little pep in his step. I’m gonna show him how to do it though.”

The Bills, of course, will see the Dolphins twice this season. Settle would love nothing more than to get the sack that would let him go dancing.

“I might step on his foot when I do it. I don’t care,” Settle says. “I might bump into him while I hit the penguin just to let him know you ain’t doing it right. And I’ve been doing it first. And I don’t care if your last name is Waddle.”

Dance copyright arguments are the limit when it comes to any sort of negative energy from Settle. He quickly gets excited when fans at Fisher turn their attention from Allen to Von Miller for autograph seeking.

“Von!”

“Von!”

Settle has no qualms about his volume. He says whether you’re across the room or down the hall, you’re going to hear him.

“If I don’t sound off when I come into the building or in a meeting, check on me.”

“Von!”