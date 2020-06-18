Sean McDermott will support Bills players if they kneel during national anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Kneeling during the national anthem is one of the most highly discussed topics in sports right now. Members of the Bills have spoke out against racism since the murder of George Floyd, and their head coach is finally offering his thoughts.

None of the Bills players have reached out to Sean McDermott yet about their intention to kneel or peacefully protest during the anthem next season. He also did not comment if he would join them. Instead, he expressed his unwavering support of his team.

“We’ve got a long time between now and that first game, but I want you to know that I’m going to support my players,” said McDermott. “We are always going to support our players, we’re always going to respect their position on things. And then we’re also going to do our part in listening and trying to educate ourselves. And following it up with love.”

With conversations about race so prevalent in the NFL right now, many looked to the Bills head coach for answers about Jake Fromm. Fromm, the rookie quarterback from University of Georgia, sent a racist text back in 2019 but is still on the Bills training camp roster. McDermott believes Fromm communicated with the team well beyond his apology, and thinks things will be better once the team is back together.

“Jake has to continue to earn it,” said McDermott. “I think Coach Daboll did a great job of explaining that in the last couple of weeks when he spoke to you guys that he’s got to earn it, and listen there’s going to be players that are going to be wanting to see how Jake acts and reacts in certain situations, not just on the field but off the field and that’s again how you, that’s the that’s putting a team together and bringing a team together.”