1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sean McDermott will support Bills players if they kneel during national anthem

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Kneeling during the national anthem is one of the most highly discussed topics in sports right now. Members of the Bills have spoke out against racism since the murder of George Floyd, and their head coach is finally offering his thoughts.

None of the Bills players have reached out to Sean McDermott yet about their intention to kneel or peacefully protest during the anthem next season. He also did not comment if he would join them. Instead, he expressed his unwavering support of his team.

“We’ve got a long time between now and that first game, but I want you to know that I’m going to support my players,” said McDermott. “We are always going to support our players, we’re always going to respect their position on things. And then we’re also going to do our part in listening and trying to educate ourselves. And following it up with love.”

With conversations about race so prevalent in the NFL right now, many looked to the Bills head coach for answers about Jake Fromm. Fromm, the rookie quarterback from University of Georgia, sent a racist text back in 2019 but is still on the Bills training camp roster. McDermott believes Fromm communicated with the team well beyond his apology, and thinks things will be better once the team is back together.

“Jake has to continue to earn it,” said McDermott. “I think Coach Daboll did a great job of explaining that in the last couple of weeks when he spoke to you guys that he’s got to earn it, and listen there’s going to be players that are going to be wanting to see how Jake acts and reacts in certain situations, not just on the field but off the field and that’s again how you, that’s the that’s putting a team together and bringing a team together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss