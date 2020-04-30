Sean McDermott ready to tackle virtual offseaon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott wants to eat more orange slices during games this year. To do that, the Bills are going to have to attack the virtual offseason with everything they’ve got.

The Bills head coach spent almost an hour talking to the Western New York media as he works his way through the “new normal” for NFL teams.

McDermott says the team set out this offseason to acquire more weapons and build up the offense, in hopes of avoiding close games in the fourth quarter and finally blowing out some teams.

“I would love to sit and take a seat on the bench in the fourth quarter of one of these games and maybe eat an orange slice or something. Drink a Gatorade and have my heart not going a million miles an hour,” says McDermott.

“I know you’ve got to score points in this league to win games,” he adds. “And I think to have a balanced football team, we need to score points and that’s been an emphasis and a theme that we’ve talked about since the end of the season last year. I’m encouraged by what we’ve added personnel-wise to help us in that category, as well as the work that our offensive staff has done this offseason.”

The Bills biggest addition was trading for Stefon Diggs, which cost the team their first round pick but brings in an impact receiver for Josh Allen.

“At the end of the day, I think when you look at the production that Stefon has experienced over the course of his career, that speaks for itself, right? He’s had big roles in games and then we’ve faced him at least once during the regular season in the most recent past here,” says McDermott. “We believe that it’s been shown and proven to this point that people are able to come to Buffalo and become the best version of themselves. He’s certainly been awfully good to this point. It’s an opportunity for him to continue to grow. It’s an opportunity for us to get a good football player that will help us win.”

McDermott is looking forward to what Josh Allen and Diggs can do together this year, even if they don’t have a typical workout schedule to develop chemistry. That’s the area that he thinks will take the biggest hit without any in-person workouts for the time being.

“If you look at how we shape our offseason, we usually spend about 70% of our spring trying to shape our passing game because there’s no pads on, so there’s not a whole lot of sense in spending a whole lot of time on the run game during spring ball,” he says. “That’s probably the biggest thing we’re missing right now, is that time on task and developing that passing game, and that’s where a lot of timing comes in.”

Navigating the virtual offseason will be difficult and a learning experience for all, but McDermott thinks that those who come out better on the other side will have a leg up on the competition.

“We got together as a staff and really tried to put our collective minds together and put together a plan so we would we would have our act together,” says the Bills head coach. “We felt like the team or teams that came out of this the most prepared, the most unified would potentially have created a competitive advantage.”

The Bills are still getting to know each other in their traditional way, sharing their life stories like they usually do in person at team meetings. His staff is also making sure that they create competition and keep their players disciplined while at home.

“We do pride ourselves in having different forms of competition in our offseason program. And so you know again I give credit to Eric Ciano and his strength staff and what they’ve done getting creative,” says McDermott “Really finding different ways to reach out to the players to at least establish some sense of accountability in terms of how we know that they’re working out and all that type of jazz.”

No one will know until the games are played if the Bills got the most out of their virtual offseason. That is of course, if the games are played at all. But if McDermott is relaxing more at the end of wins, you can consider it a job well done.