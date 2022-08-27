CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WROC) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media for the first time since a lawsuit accusing Matt Araiza and two of his former college teammates of gang rape was made public.

“It’s a situation that is extremely serious,” said McDermott. “Just hard to go through and it’s not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever. It’s very serious. I understand the sensitivity of the situation and it’s clear that we’ve got work to do to continue to figure this thing out here and we’re going to continue to do that.”

When asked when he was made aware of the allegations against Araiza, McDermott said that he was not going to get into details right now.

“We made the statement we did last night and I’ll leave it at that,” said McDermott.

McDermott was later asked how much he learned in the last 24 hours that he didn’t know already.

“I would say there’s been some, there’s been some and I’m not gonna deny that. And that’s why I have more work to do on this,” said McDermott.

The Bills head coach said that his thoughts and prayers are going out to all people involved in the situation.

“That includes Matt, that includes both sides here, and the victim and everyone involved. Our prayers go out to them.”

“It’s something that I and we take very seriously and that’s where we’re at. It’s clear we have work to do in figuring this thing out,” he added.

Araiza did travel with the team to Carolina, but did not play in the Bills preseason finale Friday night nor was he seen on the sidelines during the game. McDermott said that it was his decision to not play Araiza against the Panthers.

“At the end of the day we felt it wasn’t right,” said McDermott.

McDermott was asked what was his message to the women in the Bills fanbase and reiterated that it was a situation that the Bills are not taking lightly.

“I’m hurt,” said McDermott. “I understand they’re hurt. It’s emotional. It’s not easy to hear about some of the things I heard about over the last several hours. I haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you because this is a game. But there are things that are more important than this.”

McDermott was asked whether or not he felt Araiza lied to the team or if he felt misled by any of the parties in the situation. He did not comment on either question.

During the game, Araiza released a statement through his agent, Joe Linta.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” said Araiza in the statement

McDermott said he was not aware Araiza was going to put a statement out during the game, but that he was eventually made aware of the statement. He had no comment on it.

He continuously said throughout his press conference that the Bills were working on finding the truth. He added he had no timeline on that process.

“I don’t. Obviously, I hope sooner than later. I’ve been working on it, we’ve been working on it,” said McDermott. “It hasn’t been easy. And again, I just want to get to that answer as soon as we can. But you know how things sometimes work with these situations. There are things on both sides with legal and attorneys and everything like that. So again, just trying to put this all together and do what’s right.”

McDermott did reveal that Araiza will fly back to Buffalo with the team. He would not speculate whether or not he expected Araiza to be on the roster on Tuesday.