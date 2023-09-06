ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were saying all right things on Wednesday ahead of their first tangle with Aaron Rodgers as a divisional opponent. Sean McDermott talked about respect and how tough Rodgers is to go against.

Now even though there is lots of film on Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback, new Jets offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, and the other supporting pieces of the Jets offense, figuring out how they all fit together is no small feat.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge for us in terms of trying to find what we should watch and how long we should watch it,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “We’re just trying to be fundamentally sound in what we do and know that we’re up for a big challenge.”

While the combination of all those new factors will make things difficult, it’s nothing new for the veterans of the Bills defense.

“First games are always weird like that no matter who you’re playing,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “There’s going to be a lot of stuff that we probably haven’t seen. We’ll be really relying on our technique and fundamentals and just playing team defense.”

“That’s one of the challenges of going into the first game. A lot of teams have to do it. We’re just trying to take the pieces that we can get, but at the end of the day, we’re going to see what they’re doing and adjust off of it.”

The Bills fared well against Aaron Rodgers when he visited Orchard Park with the Packers last year, holding him to 203 passing yards and 17 points scored. But getting a crack at Rodgers in his first game with his new team is something the Bills are looking forward to.

“It’s going to be one of those legendary games,” said Poyer. “It’s going to be a chess match out there. We’ll try our best to give them different looks and when the opportunity presents itself we’ve got to be able to make the plays.”

This will be the first game for Sean McDermott as the full-time defensive play-caller since 2016 and he acknowledged that opening against Aaron Rodgers is not the ideal start.

“They’re not easing me back in, that’s for sure,” said McDermott.