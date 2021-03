Buffalo Bills’ Micah Hyde (23) celebrates with teammates after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills are retaining one of their defensive leaders as safety Micah Hyde signs a two year extension with the team.

Hyde will remain in Buffalo through 2023, which will keep him and Jordan Poyer together for a little while longer.

He arrived in Buffalo as a veteran with playoff experience in 2017. Now eight years into his professional career, Hyde has helped build Buffalo’s defensive success, as well as organizational culture.