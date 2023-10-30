BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is reportedly planning to sign with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Fournette, 28, is entering his seventh season in the NFL and posted career-highs in receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (3) last season with Tampa Bay and won the 2020 Super Bowl as a member of the Bucs.

The move comes just over a week after the Bills placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve with a neck injury he suffered against the Giants. With Harris out, James Cook and Latavius Murray have been the only backs to tally carries and receptions for the Bills over the past two games. Ty Johnson is the only other healthy back currently with the Bills after he signed to the 53-man roster in the wake of Harris’ injury, but the veteran has only played on special teams.

While Fournette’s days of being a workhorse running back appear to be behind him, the 2017 first-round pick adds another weapon to the Bills offense, particularly as a receiver out of the backfield and in the screen game. Standing at 6-foot, 228 pounds, Fournette could also be utilized in short-yardage situations as a thumper.