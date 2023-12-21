ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Pro Football Focus, Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was rated the best run blocker in the NFL last week. It’s just the latest example of the improvement that right tackle has made this season.

Bills center Mitch Morse said Brown was always accountable despite back injuries that hampered the right tackle’s first two seasons. A conversation between Morse and Brown back in training camp about taking that accountability to a new level has certainly resonated.

“He’s like I know you know your portion of what we’re supposed to do,” said Brown. “But you need to know just about everything going on. So I’ve been trying to be like second eyes for Mitch. Helping him out and listening to him. Kind of like formulating the response in my head before Mitch gets up there. Maybe I can just point it out myself and help Cybo [O’Cyrus Torrence]. It’s just good to have everyone on the same page.”

Morse added that Brown has taken onus of his craft and being a professional.

“Everyone tries to find out how to be a professional,” said Morse. “You try to emulate other guys techniques and stuff. Sometimes that’s just not right for you. I’m not saying he was doing anything wrong. He just found what worked for him.”

Brown said that he learned how to better spend his time as a professional.

“Are you going to choose the right or wrong thing?” said Brown. “Are you going to watch film or are going to play video games or are you going to go out to eat? Just finding the right things and what works for you. Coming to the facility and taking care of your body was a big thing for me.”

Morse, who’s been teammates throughout Brown’s three year career, said Brown is sticking to his routine and being accountable.

“He’s taking the coaching,” added Morse. “It’s been such a privilege to see him kind of lock down that right tackle position where I know he’s gotten a lot of flak in the past.”

Brown said the kind words from Morse certainly mean a lot and that the learning process of growing in the NFL has been important.

“You can’t come into the league and expect to know everything,” said Brown. “I took a step in Year 3. Hopefully that carries over and then one day I’ll be one of those classy vets just like Mitch Morse.”