Rochester’s own ‘Bills Kid’ spreads joy throughout Buffalo’s fanbase

He even got to collaborate with his idol, Bills Dad, this season

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Five-year-old Colton Gaspar was born to be a Bills fan.

His parents, Chaz and Brooke Gaspar of Irondequoit, purchased his first Bills onesie three months before he was born. The family, including Colton’s little sister Lyla, attend training camp at St. John Fisher College every year.

Colton’s love for the Bills exploded when he met LeSean “Shady” McCoy at training camp on the field.

“One day we were at training camp, Shady McCoy took the gloves off his hands and gave them to me,” said Colton.

His mom later explained McCoy sent Colton a happy birthday video message and a signed football last season, well after his time with the Bills had ended.

That love was taken to a new level this year, when Colton decided to make “pump up” videos for the Bills Mafia as the fanbase’s official “Bills Kid”.

“He likes to tell jokes and roast the other team in a friendly way,” said Brooke.

Chaz explained Colton’s inspiration for making those videos was “Bills Dad” Dick DeGroat.

Colton’s unlikely friendship with DeGroat began after a chance meeting in one of the parking lots at Bills Stadium following the Bills Eagles game last season. Just a week earlier, Carson and Lyla made a video imitating DeGroat, and Carson was on the lookout for him all game long.

The two took a picture together and kept in contact, until DeGroat learned the Gaspar family lived in the Rochester area too. He went to Colton’s socially distanced fifth birthday parade a few months ago, and even did a collaboration with his biggest fan before the Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He is phenomenal,” said DeGroat. “He comes up with all of that content on his own. He’s smart, he’s talented. He’s fun to be around.”

Brooke feels these videos were posted at just the right time, especially with Bills Mafia connecting exclusively on social media this season.

“For us to not be at the stadium every week with quarantine, it means so much to us to still have the community of the Bills Mafia,” said Brooke.

Colton’s videos are guaranteed to make you smile, especially when he finishes each one with his signature: “As always, Go Bills!”

Colton’s videos come out every Saturday. Check out his YouTube page here.