ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All over the Greater Rochester Area, the Bills Mafia packed the bars and made their own viewing parties as the team played for a wildcard victory.

The Pittsford Pub and Grille was bustling during the game as both new and longtime fans of all ages gathered to see the game. This time around, fans said they all have high confidence the Bills can take it all the way this year, to be world champs.