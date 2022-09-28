ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It took Xavier Rhodes a moment to find his locker on Wednesday after signing with the Bills in the morning. It didn’t take Rhodes long to find some friends.

He played five years with Stefon Diggs with the Minnesota Vikings and is an offseason workout partner with Jordan Poyer.

“He’s been telling me to come work with him,” said Rhodes. “We had that chemistry when we were working out together down in South Florida. We’re vets. We came in around the same year. He always told me, ‘let’s get this together, play together and win a Super Bowl.'”

Rhodes (whose first name is pronounced IG-zay-vee-er) said he was excited to reunite with Diggs, a guy with enough positive vibes to take over a room.

“He’s still the same guy always dancing, always smiling, and cracking jokes,” said Rhodes. “He’s a good person to be around, good personality, good energy and it just rubs off on the team as you can see. It’s just a family. Once you’re a family on a team, the sky is the limit.”

Rhodes most recently played with the Colts in 2020 and 2021 and started 29 games over his two seasons in Indianapolis. The three-time Pro Bowler was a first team All-Pro selection in 2017 as a member of the Vikings.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was the head coach of the Vikings when Rhodes was taken 25th overall in 2013. Rhodes will be on the practice squad for now and says he doesn’t know much about his role going forward.

He’s excited to join a team with Super Bowl expectations, but he’s more impressed with the camaraderie that’s easily sensed in the locker room.

