REPORT: Bills sign CFL's leading receiver Duke Williams
Williams has a history of baggage off the field
ROCHESTER - According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, the Bills have signed wide receiver D'haquille "Duke" Williams.
Williams led the CFL last year with 1,579 receiving yards and tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns.
The 25-year old went undrafted out of Auburn due to concerns about his character.
He was suspended in 2014 and kicked off the team in 2015 after a reported assault while drunk at a bar.
While at the NFL combine in 2016, Williams said, "I'm a first round pick no matter what but off the field I'm a seventh-round pick. My character is seventh round."
Williams has good size at 6-3 and 225 pounds, but he lacks speed. Williams ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. In comparison, Kelvin Benjamin ran a 4.61 at the NFL combine.
More Stories
-
Special teams coordinator out after six seasons in Buffalo
-
Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named the NFL…
-
Robiskie lasted just one season in Buffalo
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-