REPORT: Bills sign CFL's leading receiver Duke Williams

ROCHESTER - According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, the Bills have signed wide receiver D'haquille "Duke" Williams.

Williams led the CFL last year with 1,579 receiving yards and tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns.

You've probably seen this video.

D'haquille "Duke" Williams. Played for the CFL Edmonton Eskimos. 6-3, 225.

The 25-year old went undrafted out of Auburn due to concerns about his character.

He was suspended in 2014 and kicked off the team in 2015 after a reported assault while drunk at a bar.

While at the NFL combine in 2016, Williams said, "I'm a first round pick no matter what but off the field I'm a seventh-round pick. My character is seventh round."

Duke Williams entered 2015 as one of the top wide receivers in the NCAA.



Williams has good size at 6-3 and 225 pounds, but he lacks speed. Williams ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. In comparison, Kelvin Benjamin ran a 4.61 at the NFL combine.