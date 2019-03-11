Buffalo Bills

Report: Bills add TE Tyler Kroft

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y, (WIVB) - The Bills have added former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 26 year old tight end has signed a 3-year deal worth $18.75 million.

Kroft finished the 2018 season with 4 catches for 36 yards, and 0 tds. He suffered a foot injury in week five and was placed on injured reserve on November 16, 2018. 

Kroft was drafted by the Bengals in the 3rd round at 85th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

His best season in the league was 2017, where he finished with 42 receptions for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected