Report: Bills add TE Tyler Kroft

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y, (WIVB) - The Bills have added former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 26 year old tight end has signed a 3-year deal worth $18.75 million.

Kroft finished the 2018 season with 4 catches for 36 yards, and 0 tds. He suffered a foot injury in week five and was placed on injured reserve on November 16, 2018.

Kroft was drafted by the Bengals in the 3rd round at 85th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

His best season in the league was 2017, where he finished with 42 receptions for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns.