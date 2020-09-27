Reggie Gilliam’s success stems from lifelong family support

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After scoring his first NFL touchdown last week, Bills rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam took a minute to reflect on how far he’s come.

“I was ecstatic just thinking about where I started at to where I was, thinking I’m not having a pro day maybe not even making it to the league and then coming on as an undrafted free agent and then maybe not making the team and then here I am week two scoring a touchdown. It was an amazing feeling,” Gilliam said after last week’s win over the Dolphins.

Gilliam scored his first career NFL touchdown on a one-yard pass from Josh Allen to put the Bills up 6-0 over the Dolphins in the first quarter.

He was a walk-on at Toledo, then had to deal with the uncertainty with COVID-19, then had to make it as an undrafted free agent during a pandemic that didn’t allow teams to have a regular offseason or preseason which is critical for those guys to impress coaches and show them why they should make the team.

And this success stems from the lifelong family support. News 4’s Heather Prusak not only caught up with Gilliam this week but also his parents, Linda and Reginald.