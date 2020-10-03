Raiders dealing with long list of injuries as the host Bills in week four

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you thought the Bills injury report was long this week, the Raiders’ was much longer.

They’ve been hit with the injury bug hard so far this season and it’s hit many key starters too. Here is their list heading into Sunday’s game against the Bills:

S Johnathan Abram (shoulder/thumb) – questionable

CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb) – out

T Trent Brown (calf) – doubtful

WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – out

WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – doubtful

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – questionable

DT Daniel Ross (foot) – out

WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring) – doubtful