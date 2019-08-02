Quiz: How well do you remember the revolving door of Bills starting QBs?

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

Bills fans hope and trust they’ve found their answer at quarterback in Josh Allen, so if the very thought of reliving the ride has you dizzy, we don’t blame you.

Twenty quarterbacks have started a game for the Bills since the 1997 season, and we’re not counting LeSean McCoy, who did technically start a game when the offense came out in wildcat formation.

Can you name them all – and the order they started in?

<!–[if lte IE 10]>
Sorry, you are using an unsupported browser. This page will not display correctly.
Please click here to upgrade to a newer browser.
<![endif]–> /**/

Don’t see the quiz? Try here.

All photos courtesy Getty Images.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter