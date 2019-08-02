Quiz: How well do you remember the revolving door of Bills starting QBs?

Bills fans hope and trust they’ve found their answer at quarterback in Josh Allen, so if the very thought of reliving the ride has you dizzy, we don’t blame you.

Twenty quarterbacks have started a game for the Bills since the 1997 season, and we’re not counting LeSean McCoy, who did technically start a game when the offense came out in wildcat formation.

Can you name them all – and the order they started in?



Don’t see the quiz? Try here.

All photos courtesy Getty Images.