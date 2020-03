Bills guard Quinton Spain plans to re-sign with Buffalo once free agency begins on Wednesday. Reports state his new contract will be $15 million for three years.

Spain started all 16 games at left guard in his first season with the Bills, and did not surrender a single sack in 2019. He was one of the top ten guards entering free agency, but said he never wanted to hit the market.

“Buffalo got something special going on there,” said Spain.