Pricing out Wild Card Weekend for Bills fans

Buffalo Bills

by: Chris Horvatits

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – In all likelihood, the Buffalo Bills will have to go on the road for a Wild Card matchup to open the 2019 NFL Postseason. Money-conscious Bills fans who want to see the team play in person should root for them to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, a ticketing expert says.

Heading into Week 16 of the regular season, it’s mathematically possible for the Bills to play one of four teams wild card weekend: Houston, Kansas City, Tennessee, and New England. Tennessee and New England are longshots, however.

The Bills could also mathematically win the AFC East and either host a Wild Card game or get a bye into the Divisional Round, though that would require a win against New England in Week 16, and a New England loss to Miami in Week 17.

Nick Giammusso runs VIP Tix, a third-party ticketing agency based in Buffalo. He says between Houston and Kansas City, tickets would be cheaper in a matchup against the Chiefs: $100 and up compared to $150 and up. He also says it would be an easier city to get to.

“Kansas City, I think it’s a 10 hour drive or a 10 and a half hour drive,” Giammusso said. “It’s doable. Houston is probably out of the question.”

Flights to both cities would likely cost between $400 and $500, with Kansas City flights possibly a few dollars cheaper, Giammusso said.

