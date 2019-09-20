Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed CBD and what you need to know about using it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"CBD is a distant cousin from the hemp plant, which is a portion of what is in the marijuana plant," explained Dr. Devine. "CBD itself is one of the hundreds of different sorts of enzymes that are available within the marijuana plant."