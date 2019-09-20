Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals kick off 1 p.m. at New Era Field.
TRAFFIC/TRAVEL
- 7:45 a.m. – Abbott Road closes to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 and Lot 2
- 9:00 a.m. – New Era Field parking lots open.
- 11:30 a.m. – Stadium gates open
- 3:30 p.m. – Route 20a will be closed to WB traffic from Abbott Road to the Route 219 overpass. All vehicles leaving the stadium and private lots along Rte. 20A must travel east.
- 2 lanes of Skyway OPEN on game day
TAILGATE
- Fans arriving by limo and bus will no longer be allowed to tailgate next to their vehicles in the bills stadium lot
- This rule does not apply to private lots
- Fans are encouraged to head to Tailgate Village
MOBILE TICKETING
- Bar code changes every 15 seconds
- Screen shots or photos of ticket will NOT work
- Download your ticket to Apple Wallet to save time
- Use My One Buffalo or Bills Mobile App
