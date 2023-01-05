HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the heels of good news out of Cincinnati regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery, Bills fans, faith leaders, and the community gathered at the Tops plaza in Henrietta to hold a prayer service and sign cards, wishing Hamlin well.

“So we’re really happy that we understand that prayer really works,” said Sara Ressler who organized the event.

She said it was important to get all generations of fans here to gather. Prayer wasn’t the only reason they were here.

“We’ve got schools and community organizations around the town that are making cards, get well cards for the team,” she said.

Josh Moscov is a season ticket holder. Hamlin collapsing on the field Monday keeps playing in his head.

“We were up all night, both of us couldn’t sleep, and obviously great news this morning,” said Moscov.

Doctors in Cincinnati said Hamlin is awake, using a pen and paper to communicate. A leap in progress from his cardiac arrest on the field. Rabbi Leonardo Bitran from Temple Beth El led the service. He said this shows faith at work.

“I understand he’s doing much better. So the prayers are already being answered,” said Bitran.

Michelle Wagner and her husband work in the medical field. She says things like prayer and support can help people heal.

“Just knowing you are not alone, just knowing there are people all over the country that are thinking of you,” said Wagner.

Little Janice Ressler wanted to spread that good energy Hamlin’s way with this wish: “I hope he feels better and that he’ll be healthy the rest of his life.”

All the get-well cards the group was signing will be delivered to Highmark Stadium Friday morning. The Bills play again on January 8th at 1:00 p.m.