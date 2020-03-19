Poyer excited to be staying in Buffalo and Brady-less AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jordan Poyer said he was excited on Thursday.

He’s excited to have two more years in Buffalo. He’s excited to stay with good friend Micah Hyde and a defensive system he knows well. He’s even excited to play in the AFC East without two games against Tom Brady.

Well… excited wasn’t the word Poyer used, but he did say, “I’m not going to frown about it.”

The Bills officially announced Thursday afternoon that Poyer signed a two contract extension. The team did not disclose terms, but Ian Rapoport from NFL.com reported the deal would pay Poyer just over $20 million.

Poyer made sure to thank Terry and Kim Pegula during a conference call with the Bills media on Thursday. He thanked the fans, too.

“I felt like Buffalo has welcomed me with open arms,” Poyer said. “I want to finish what we started. We’re the trusting process and heading in right direction. I want to be a part of it.”

That was the first of a handful of times Poyer recited Sean McDermott’s favorite catch phrase. No doubt one of the league’s top safeties is happy to remain on board.

Poyer said the contract extension had been in the works for a little while, but that things got ‘aggressive” in the last couple weeks.

Just over three years ago, Poyer was sitting in a hospital wondering if he would even have a football future. He was knocked out of a week six game in 2016 after taking a ferocious hit on special teams. He suffered a lacerated kidney and missed the rest of the season.

The Bills signed him to a four year, $13 million dollar contract the next offseason. It’s a contract Poyer drastically outplayed. On Thursday, the team officially rewarded him for it. Poyer said it’s something he never envisioned lying in that hospital.

“It’s been a journey. I really wasn’t sure where my career would end up,” Poyer said. “It’s been a blessing in disguise to come to Buffalo. It’s the best organization in the world. The best fans in word. Just want to be a part of that. We’re not done yet.”

Poyer was highly complimentary on the job Brandon Beane is doing this offseason reinforcing the roster. He called Stefon Diggs a “playmaker”. He likes that the defensive additions are veterans who not only now the league, but many also know McDermott’s defense.

He’s well aware that the AFC East will be much different without Brady. For the Bills to take advantage of the opportunity, the players have to do their part.

“I think that next step is right there in front of us. If we just come in and work, we can get there,” Poyer said.

Just coming in and working is no easy task right now with concerns about the corona virus preventing players from reporting to team facilities.

Poyer is at home these days trying to stay in shape with brother, Jeremy. However, most gyms and training facilities are closed. Poyer has to do much of the work on his own.

“It’s different. You try to stay educated as much as you can. Really weird times now,” Poyer said. “We stocked up about a week ago. You can’t find water, cleaning stuff right now. It’s crazy. Just trying to stay ahead of it and washing my hands.”

Poyer has plenty of motivation to stay clean and healthy. Now that he has a big new contract and some job security, he can’t wait to see what his next three seasons in Buffalo might bring.