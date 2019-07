In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres have hired consulting and architectural firms to study the future needs of both teams’ facilities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — As training camp for the Buffalo Bills quickly approaches, new changes are underway.

New turf is being installed at New Era Field, and the old turf will not go to waste.

For as little as $30 you can have a piece of the field in your home. The Buffalo Turf company is selling pieces of the end zone, field, and sideline turf on their website.

The pieces of turf are available in green, blue and white.