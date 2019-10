BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Ezra Castro is a Buffalo legend and now he is forever immortalized on one of the longest running cartoons in television history.

Eagle eyed viewers caught a glimpse of Pancho Billa in the latest episode of “The Simpsons” in a photo being viewed by the character Chief Wigum.

Castro died back in May after a long fought battle with cancer.

The cameo is a subtle reminder that while the Bills super fan may be gone, he will certainly never be forgotten.