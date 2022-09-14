ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — No one gets more juice from simply being in Buffalo than Jordan Phillips. And that’s because the coaches simply let him play.

“They just let me be me,” said Phillips. “They have a lot of confidence in what I do. They give me a lot of freedom. They give me a lot of control in a way. That just comes from their confidence, trust in me to do what I do.”

Phillips says he’s not a pretty pass rusher. Other teams seem to care about that. Not Buffalo. Not the coaches or the fans.

“Tough, nitty gritty,” said Phillips. “Just going to beat you down. So my game just fits the city of Buffalo. I’m very effective at what I do. It doesn’t have to look pretty. I feel like that’s what Buffalo is about.”

Phillips has always been a crowd favorite in Buffalo. He’s so excited for Monday’s home opener that he’s practicing firing up the crowd.

“I try to tire myself out,” said Phillips. “Waving my arms. Getting game like as much as I can. See how much I can give see how much I can’t give.”

Jordan Poyer said that when Phillips is getting the crowd hyped, it gives the rest of the team a little bit of extra juice.

“He does it in practice too,” said Poyer. “Bringing the juice, bringing the energy and it helps guys continue to focus in. I see him wave to the crowd I’m trying to wave to the crowd. It’s pretty cool.”

“Teammates are always saying we got to get the crowd going do your thing,” said Phillips. “They expect it from me. I think it’ll be a nice reunion with me and the fans.”

Phillips posted a video of one of his sacks from week one on Instagram with a caption “how easily they forget” as a reminder to his critics. But he actually calls his early season success humbling.

“Being vocal about what you do puts a target on your back,” said Phillips. “You got to go out and do it again. “