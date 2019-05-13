Petition calls on Bills to sign 'Pancho Billa' to one-day contract as cancer battle continues

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Buffalo Bills super fan Pancho Billa does not appear to be doing well.

Billa, whose real name is Ezra Castro, is battling cancer.

His lifelong companion, Veronica, shared a message with WIVB, stating "It has become difficult for Ezra to breathe, so he has been on a constant medicine drip to keep him comfortable. Pancho has been asleep, not moving, and non-responsive since this past Thursday."

She went on to thank the Bills Mafia for their continued support and love.

At the same time, an online petition is urging the Bills to sign Castro to a one-day contract. It has reached more than 8,000 signatures by Monday morning.

The petition reads, "This petition is to show your support as a member of the BILLS MAFIA in persuading the Buffalo Bills front office and organization to sign beloved mafia member PANCHO BILLA to a one day contract with the team. If anyone deserves it, it’s Ezra."

Castro was in hospice care in Texas last month and couldn't make it to the draft, but Bills leaders set it up so he could call in the team's first-round pick Ed Oliver.

The year before, former Bills players Fred Jackson and Andre Reed invited Castro on-stage at the draft to announce the team's third-round pick.