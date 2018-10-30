Peterman may start Sunday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Orchard Park, NY - Brace yourselves, Bills fans. Nathan Peterman may be back.

Sean McDermott announced Derek Anderson is in concussion protocol after being injured at the tail end of Buffalo's loss to New England Monday night.

He did not rule out Anderson for Sunday's game against the Bears or confirm that Peterman would start if Anderson can't go. The only certainty is that Josh Allen will out again this week with his elbow injury, even though McDermott said he is "making good progress."

McDermott said he and Brandon Beane would look at adding another quarterback if Peterman ends up being the only quarterback on the roster healthy enough to play Sunday. The new quarterback would likely be a backup. McDermott called it a "stretch" to think that player would be ready to go just a few days after arriving.

Anderson was only signed three weeks ago. Expecting him to be ready to start after a week with limited or no practice isn't very ideal, either.

"It's certainly a challenge," McDermott said. "We'll take it one day at a time."

McDermott said, despite the volatile nature of the Bills quarterback position this year, he's confident the team is still where he wants them.

"I've been a part of this before," McDermott said. "There's challenging moments, especially early. Getting it off the ground. Getting it turned in the right direction. Sometimes, we're not getting the results on the scoreboard, and that's frustrating. I know we're doing things that are right that will lead us to that down the road."

LeSean McCoy expressed frustration after the loss Monday Night about the state of the team and the offense in general and his play in particular. McDermott wasn't botherd.

"He's a competitor. I appreciate that about him," McDermott said. "I appreciate that he wants to win bad. I'm counting on him to get on track."

The outside expectations for the Bills in 2018 were never high. This was a year to rebuild and to wipe tens of millions in bad contracts off their salary cap.

Still, the Bills offense has sunk to a historically bad level. McDermott got close to acknowledging Tuesday that the step back is not a surprise to Bills brass, either.

"I was realistic in where we were in the process," McDermot said. "I have a tremendous outlook and I'm confident in these young men that, in the long haul, we're building a team that can have success and sustain it."

The Bills made no trades before Tuesday's 4pm NFL trade deadline, but they did still add a player.

Buffalo signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday after he visited with the team over the weekend.

Pryor is a big body at 6-4 and started the season with the Jets. He was released after a minor groin injury two weeks ago that left the Jets in a roster bind. He has 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games so far this year.