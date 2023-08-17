ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wegmans in Penfield will be holding a launch event for Fisher Price’s Buffalo Bills Little People set this upcoming weekend.

The limited edition set was announced last week and will feature figurines of Josh Allen, Von Miller, Dawson Knox, and a Buffalo Bills fan.

At the Penfield Wegmans, Bills fans will be able to purchase the set from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. — while supplies last. Wegmans also says that there will be autographed Bills merchandise available for purchase as well.

For each purchase, Fisher-Price will donate $10 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Since the first set launched, each year’s figure set raised nearly $2 million for the hospital.

After the launch event, the collector sets will be available in all Wegmans locations in the Rochester area, as well as in Buffalo and Syracuse. The Penfield launch event will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Bills’ next preseason game will be held that Saturday as well, as the team’s starters will be heading to Pittsburgh.