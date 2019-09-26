Peko excited to play, but still ‘second best’ family news

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Kyle Peko wasn’t sure he’d be playing football back in July when he arrived for training camp.

His wife, Giuliana, was battling Stage Three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but she was the one who told him to play.

It paid off.

He earned a spot on the Bills practice squad and, on Tuesday, was called up to the active roster.

In between, he announced his wife is cancer free. Peko joked Wednesday “It’s been a crazy month” for the his family.

“I tell everyone she’s the strong one,” Peko said. “She’s kept me positive through this. I wanted to stay home and not come back to Buffalo when we found out, but that wasn’t her plan. She wanted me to be back here. Ultimately, I think her being so positive getting my butt here put me in the position I’m in now.”

The active roster spot for Peko comes with a tinge of bitterness. It only happened after Harrison Phillips tore his ACL on Sunday and had to go on injured reserve.

“I think, in the games he’s played in the NFL, he’s made an impact,” Phillilps said. “Hopefully, he’ll catch his groove and make a lot of plays for this team.”

“Harry’s been supportive,” Peko said. “He loves the game and he loves this team. He was out there today as I’m sure you guys saw. He was helping me. He’s excited for my opportunity and I’m excited to show what I can do.”

Giuliana has three rounds of chemo left and a PET scan to make sure she’s cancer free.

Both she and Kyle are excited he’ll likely get a chance to play on Sunday, but Peko still had the proper perspective.

“That’s still second to the news my wife got.”