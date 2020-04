Thad Brown checked in with Patriots reporter Yianni Kourakis for an update on New England’s priorities for this week’s NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick is expected to take a quarterback, but when that happens could provide insight on the immediate direction of the franchise.

Thad and Yianni also discussed why Belichick’s ability to wheel and deal might be hampered in this draft, even with 12 picks at his disposal. Plus, how much is New England Nation worried about staying in front of the Bills.