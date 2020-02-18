Olsen chooses Seahawks over Bills, Washington

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 20: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers scores a 37 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Free agent tight end Greg Olsen finally, reportedly made his choice Tuesday.

He’s going west.

Olsen chose the Seahawks over the Bills and Washington. The deal is reportedly one year for seven million dollars with $5.5 million guaranteed.

The thing that swung his decision is thought to be the quarterback. Olsen wanted to play with Russell Wilson, who is certainly a significant distance ahead of Josh Allen and Dwayne Haskins.

Olsen also chose the one team on the list without any connections to his previous team in Carolina. The Bills obviously have Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. Washington is now under the guidance of former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

The 13-year vet turns 35 next month. He hasn’t played a 16 game season since 2016, but did have 52 receptions in 14 games last year.