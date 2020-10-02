Ed Oliver, Dion Dawkins, John Brown will play in Las Vegas

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Mostly good news on the injury report for the Bills as defensive tackle Ed Oliver, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and veteran wide receiver John Brown will all play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Rookie running back Zack Moss remains questionable. Defensive end Mario Addison did not practice on Friday and is also listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips will not play in Las Vegas due to a quad injury.

The Bills do not have a plan yet for the Titans game next week, but will likely develop one soon due to more positive tests within the organization.

“It’s a gentle reminder that even though it hasn’t happened to us, we can’t get too comfortable,” said McDermott in his Friday press conference. “We hate to see it happen to anyone because we’re all human but I think it’s something we can learn from and it’s a reminder to us to not get too comfortable and let our guard down. We need to remain diligent.”

As of Friday morning, the Bills are still scheduled to Tennessee on October 11.