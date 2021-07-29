Olaijah Griffin, son of rapper Warren G, looking to be breakout hit with Bills

Buffalo Bills

Former five-star recruit has a chip on his shoulder heading to training camp

Olaijah Griffin, the son of rapper Warren G, hopes to crack the Bills’ roster as an undrafted free agent. (Thad Brown/WROC)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Warren G’s greatest gift to the world is his MTV chart-topping rap song “Regulate” released in 1994.

Nearly 30 years later, the star music producer has another gift. This time, it’s for Bills fans.

Warren G’s son, Olaijah Griffin, is a rookie undrafted cornerback trying to crack the team’s roster. Growing up in that household meant that famous rappers dropped by on the regular.

“It’s always been a blessing,” said Griffin. “I still see my family- Uncle Andre [Dr. Dre], Snoop Dogg, Uncle Snoop.”

“I played for [Snoop Dogg’s] football team. Just growing up with them, they just treated me like nephews,” he adds.

His dad never spoiled him, earning his five-star recruit status at USC. Griffin said he was crushed not to be drafted, but didn’t spend any time pouting.

“I got over it and I just went right in the gym and got straight to work,” said Griffin.

He signed with the Bills over a few other teams and now gets to try and follow the undrafted free agent success path laid out by fellow corner Levi Wallace.

“I asked him a few times like what does it feel like and how did you make the team,” said Griffin. “He just said that he had a chip on his shoulder just like I did. You have to work even harder more than anyone else.”

Warren G’s 2x platinum hit “Regulate” is off the album Regulate… G-Funk Era. Warren G said that G-Funk is where music is life and life is rhythm. Turns out, that’s also a pretty good way to teach an NFL corner.

“When I used to listen to his music, I got a lot of rhythm from it. I like to dance. That helps me be a DB,” said Griffin. “You’ve got to have rhythm getting out your breaks and making plays on the ball. It’s all a rhythm.”

Griffin wants to end camp in the best position possible, whether that’s on the active roster or the practice squad.

“I just wanted to make a name for myself so I continue to work and I’m almost at his level of success. So I’m going to keep working to be just like him,” said Griffin.

