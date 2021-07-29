Olaijah Griffin, son of rapper Warren G, looking to be breakout hit with Bills

Olaijah Griffin, the son of rapper Warren G, hopes to crack the Bills’ roster as an undrafted free agent. (Thad Brown/WROC)

Former five-star recruit has a chip on his shoulder heading to training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Warren G’s greatest gift to the world is his MTV chart-topping rap song “Regulate” released in 1994.

Nearly 30 years later, the star music producer has another gift. This time, it’s for Bills fans.

Warren G’s son, Olaijah Griffin, is a rookie undrafted cornerback trying to crack the team’s roster. Growing up in that household meant that famous rappers dropped by on the regular.

“It’s always been a blessing,” said Griffin. “I still see my family- Uncle Andre [Dr. Dre], Snoop Dogg, Uncle Snoop.”

“I played for [Snoop Dogg’s] football team. Just growing up with them, they just treated me like nephews,” he adds.

His dad never spoiled him, earning his five-star recruit status at USC. Griffin said he was crushed not to be drafted, but didn’t spend any time pouting.

“I got over it and I just went right in the gym and got straight to work,” said Griffin.

He signed with the Bills over a few other teams and now gets to try and follow the undrafted free agent success path laid out by fellow corner Levi Wallace.

“I asked him a few times like what does it feel like and how did you make the team,” said Griffin. “He just said that he had a chip on his shoulder just like I did. You have to work even harder more than anyone else.”

Warren G’s 2x platinum hit “Regulate” is off the album Regulate… G-Funk Era. Warren G said that G-Funk is where music is life and life is rhythm. Turns out, that’s also a pretty good way to teach an NFL corner.

“When I used to listen to his music, I got a lot of rhythm from it. I like to dance. That helps me be a DB,” said Griffin. “You’ve got to have rhythm getting out your breaks and making plays on the ball. It’s all a rhythm.”

Griffin wants to end camp in the best position possible, whether that’s on the active roster or the practice squad.

“I just wanted to make a name for myself so I continue to work and I’m almost at his level of success. So I’m going to keep working to be just like him,” said Griffin.

