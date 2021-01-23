NYS Sen. Tom O’Mara calls on Gov. Cuomo to extend bar and restaurant curfew for AFC Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Senator Tom O’Mara is calling on Governor Cuomo to extend the 10 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The game between the Bills and Chiefs kicks off at 6:40 p.m. Sunday and O’Mara says that leaves businesses impacted by the curfew a short window to serve fans after the game.

The senator is asking Cuomo to allow affected businesses in New York to remain open at a minimum of 30 minutes after the game wraps up.

O’Mara says his request is not too much to ask for given how long Bills fans have waited to make it to the AFC Championship game.