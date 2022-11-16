ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nyheim Hines was expected to have a significant impact on the Bills offense when Buffalo traded for him at the very last minute before the trade deadline. But through two games, Hines has only one catch for nine yards.

One big issue for the do it all running back about learning a new offense is he has to learn how to do it all.

“For a lot of plays I have to learn two different positions,” said Hines. “I need to know receiver and running back. It’s definitely hard. But I’m thankful for my role in my whole life doing that. At the Colts I knew the whole system at running back and receiver. So its something that you build on and with that it takes time.”

In seven games with the Colts this season, the North Carolina State product had 25 catches for 188 yards. Hines also added 36 rushing yards and scored a touchdown as well.

“He just got here two weeks ago,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “I know sometimes there’s comparisons made to who’s been there and who’s doing what at the trade deadline. Some guys got traded a little bit before he did. So in fairness to that situation and him he’ll be worked in as he continues to grow.”

Hines stated that he has to know the details and checks because it’s typically not the Bills base offense when he’s on the field.

“It’s game plan things,” said Hines. “It’s real specific. I have to be real detailed with the questions I ask and the notes I take. They kind of just told me to be ready when my number is called. Like I said with the role I can’t control what the role is.”

The Bills have coveted a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield for quite some time. Earlier this offseason, Buffalo had agreed to terms with running back J.D. McKissic before he re-signed with Washington. In the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected James Cook out of the University of Georgia to fill a similar role.

“I didn’t come here really expecting much,” said Hines. “I came here expecting an opportunity and that’s what I’ve been given. I’ve been making the most of it. I think I’ve been picking up the offense really well. It’s just a lot. I feel like a freshman in college all over again. I’m really excited for any opportunity I get.”

Hines was asked if he thought learning the new offense was harder than he expected.

“No,” said Hines. “But the move and living out of a hotel has been a whirlwind. I’m always up for challenges. I wouldn’t be in the NFL at 5-9 195 pounds if I wasn’t.”