ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has liked Nyheim Hines as far back as 2018 when he was drafted. Checking on with the Colts through the years finally blossomed into Tuesdays trade.

Buffalo acquired the running back from Indianapolis while sending back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick. Hines called the Bills a perfect fit, even with a bit of a language barrier at first.

“First time it sounds like Chinese and a couple hours later I’m starting to understand things,” said Hines. “It’s a little bit different than where I’m coming from. I think maybe in a couple weeks I’ll figure it out and I’ll be out here in practice. I think that’ll be the tell of everything when I go out there and put good things on film and making them more comfortable with getting me out there.”

Since entering the NFL in 2018, the fifth-year back out of North Carolina State ranks fifth among those at his position in receiving yards. Hines has also shown his versatility on special teams with two career punt returns for touchdowns.

“He’s more of a guy that’s a weapon with the ball in his hands whether it’s a punt return, kick returner, as a receiver,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane. “He runs jet sweeps. He runs the wildcat. So we just felt this was a chance to add another guy that Ken Dorsey, Josh (Allen) and the crew can use as another offensive piece.”

Hines departs an Indianapolis team that currently holds a 3-4-1 record which is a far cry from the season the Bills are having to go along with their super bowl aspirations.

“When the team that’s trading for you is 6-1, has a great quarterback and a high powered offense it’s like how can you lose?” said Hines. “For me it’s not really proving to the world. It’s proving to my coaches, proving to my teammates and that’s my goal.”

Hines stated he hopes the Bills use him as the punt returner as he was with the Colts, but he’ll do whatever the coaches want. He’s also added that he’s happy to be on the same team as Josh Allen and noted how annoying it was to watch how good he was when the Colts played the Bills.

“I can go from hating him to loving him,” said Hines.