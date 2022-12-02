FOXBORO, Mass. (WROC) — Von Miller was placed on the injured reserve list hours before kickoff Thursday. This means that the Bills will be without their superstar pass rusher at least until their January 2nd game against the Bengals.

Down their future hall of famer against the Patriots Thursday night, the Bills defense still found a way to stifle the Patriots offensive attack limiting their rivals to just 10 points.

“That just shows how much confidence we have in all of our guys,” said defensive end AJ Epenesa. “Starting with Von and going down to myself. From the top of the list to the bottom. We have belief in every single person we put on the field.”

Fellow defensive Shaq Lawson said the team has a next man up philosophy for when a player goes down to injury.

“The four guys we have at defensive end,” said Lawson. “Me, Greg [Rousseau], AJ [Epenesa], Boogie [Basham]. Guys have been waiting for moments like this. You never want to see a player get hurt but when your opportunity gets called you just have to make the most of it.”

Even without Miller, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds believes that the defensive line is the straw that stirs the drink for the entire defense.

“Hats off to the guys up front because that’s unit that gets this defense going,” said Edmunds.

A week after throwing for 382 yards against the Vikings, New England quarterback Mac Jones was limited to just 195 passing yards on Monday night.

“Our D-Line got after them,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “Like those guys have been doing all season. You can go down the line of guys that really stepped up in that game and us on the back end trying to give them an extra second to get to the quarterback.”

While the game script did not favor a heavy dosage of a Patriots running attack, the Bills defense still did a good job of limiting New England to just 60 rushing yards. It was New England’s second lowest output of the season.

“We came in we just wanted to stop the run,” said defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “I’m not sure what they ended on. You get a team like that where they can’t run the ball and get their play action game into it. It’s going to be a good day for the defense let’s say that.”

The Bills will have to play games against the Jets, Dolphins, and Bears before Miller is eligible to come off the IR in Week 17.