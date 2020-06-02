No Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College will not host the Buffalo Bills for Training Camp this year.

A source close to Bills Camp at Fisher confirmed a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter about the change to News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown.

As of Tuesday morning, the plan was for camp to happen as usual at Fisher. However, the NFL informed all franchises during the afternoon that camps must be held at each team’s home facility. The change is almost certainly due to concerns about Covid-19.

My source has updated me to confirm there will be no #Bills training camp at St. John Fisher.



It seems the teams may have been taken a bit by surprise with this news coming from the league. #Billsmafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) June 2, 2020

This change isn’t as simple as “we’re not going this year”. Among other things, the Bills must now arrange lodging for any player who does not already have a place to stay in Buffalo. The dorms at Fisher were all set to cover that need.

The contract for camp at Fisher runs out after the 2021 season. There was no word on what moving camp back to Orchard Park this year might mean for that contract.

Training camp away at a nearby college is becoming the exception in the NFL, not the norm. In 1999, 28 of 31 teams held their training camp away from team headquarters. This year, the Bills were going to be among only ten teams that would do it.

There is yet to any official word from the league or the Bills regarding the change. The Bills did announce that head coach Sean McDermott and all three of their coordinators would be available to the media via Zoom this week. That starts with McDermott on Wednesday.